CSK join hands with IIT Madras ahead of season

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings have joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to champion sustainable initiatives during IPL 2024. This includes adopting renewable energy solutions to promote sustainability during matches this season.

The partnership will explore technologies and solutions to address environmental challenges. “We are committed to making a positive impact on the environment. Our collaboration with IIT Madras reflects our shared vision for a sustainable future,” said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

Sanjeev shines

V Sanjeev Kumar’s 5 for 18 enabled RKM Vivekananda College to beat Pillai College, Mumbai by 155 runs in the 10th Pavit Singh Nayar Memorial T20 All-India inter-collegiate cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Guru Nanak 242/4 in 20 ovs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 87) bt AM Jain 93/8 in 20 ovs (Manchand Singh 35), RKM Vivekananda 237/5 in 20 ovs (Subhan Sridhar 135 n.o, Saiel Pol 3/53) bt Pillai College, Mumbai 82 in 14 ovs (V Sanjeev Kumar 5/18), Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore 173/4 in 20 ovs (S Sachin 73 n.o) bt Christ College, Irinjalakuda 139/8 in 20 ovs (CS Sibin 44, CU Krishna Prasad 49, M Pranesh 3/24).