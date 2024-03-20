McGrath expecting f bowlers to call the shots in upcoming IPL

CHENNAI: Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath has tipped the fast bowlers to call the shots in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. McGrath, currently in the city to coach budding fast bowlers at the MRF Pace Foundation, believed it was too early to say which teams would reach the playoffs. He hoped that Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the previous season due to a back injury, would fire for Mumbai Indians.

“I think if you look at his last two strides, he really powers into the crease,” McGrath explained. “So his momentum increases in his last two strides. That’s where he gets it (pace). I think he’s a little bit hyperextended in his elbow, so I think that all adds to it. But it’s the last two steps for Bumrah if you ask me,” he added on the secret of Bumrah’s success.

The World Cup winner also predicted his countrymen Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) who were bought for an unprecedented sum would deliver for their respective franchises. ‘’The way they view the money, it should be secondary. Go out there and perform your best.

So whether they got paid 100,000 or they got 4.5 million, I think they’ll go and approach it the exact same way. They go out there and do their best,” opined McGrath, insisting that the price tag will not affect the duo’s performance. “The money they’ve both received is incredible. But I think they’re both very experienced players. They know the game well and they’re going to go out and play as well as they can, like they’ve done in the past. So I don’t think that’ll (money) impact their performance,” he added.