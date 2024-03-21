Cricket: Ebenezer MHSS crowned champions

CHENNAI: RT Vetriselvan (81) and AS Aswin Adhav (51 n.o) helped Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) beat Velammal International (Panchetti) to win the OCF (TCL) - Thiruvallur DCA U-16 Inter Schools Knockout Tournament. Batting first, Ebenezer MHSS posted 203/7 before dismissing Velammal for 111. Brief scores: Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 203/7 in 30 ovs (Vetriselvan 81, Aswin Adhav 51 n.o) bt Velammal International (Panchetti) 111 in 24.4 ovs (Kissan Sri 3/18, Aswin Adhav 3/20).

TDCA selection trials

Thiruvallur District Cricket Association will conduct selection trials for various age categories at Gojan School of Business and technology, Redhills from April 11. The players should also register with any of the affiliated clubs of TDCA/TNCA. Trials form will be available at TDCA office, and the last date to submit is March 31, 8 PM. For details: 9444441817, 9840482220, 9444329232, 9176669980.