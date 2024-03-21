IPL 2024: CSK eye positive start against RCB as teams try to find early answers to vexed questions

CHENNAI: A high-stakes match between cross-city rivals Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday will usher in IPL 2024, but, beyond the grandeur around it, the two protagonists will have to find early answers to some deep questions as they attempt to enter a rarefied territory.

The Super Kings are five-time and defending champions, and a sixth title will put them in a space where no team has entered so far, not even Mumbai Indians, who also have five IPL trophies.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers, who recently grabbed their maiden title through Women's Premier League, will be eager to add a first IPL title to their shelf.

However, they have their own challenges to master.

The Super Kings have been the torch-bearers of success in the IPL under MS Dhoni, who has shown no sign of slowing down even at 42.

While his cricketing brain is still immune to advancing years, the passing summers have caught up with his reflexes as a batsman.