IPL 2024-CSK vs RCB: Royal Challengers wins toss, opts to bat

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, prominent figures in the cricketing world, will take center stage as the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Leading CSK will be their new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has taken over from Dhoni in this role.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions. The toss was delayed by 10 minutes following a star-studded opening ceremony.

Twenty-year-old uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi was handed his CSK debut.

CSK vs RCB: Here are the playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj