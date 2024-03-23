IPL 2024: Pant fails to fire on comeback as Punjab Kings stop Delhi Capitals at 174/9

CHANDIGARH: The returning Rishabh Pant failed to set the stage on fire as Punjab Kings rallied to stop Delhi Capitals at 174 for nine in their Indian Premier League opener here on Saturday.

Batting at number nine, Abhishek Porel top-scored with an unbeaten 32 off only 10 balls and lifted DC to a competitive total after an early batting collapse.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Punjab were put under pressure straightaway by the flamboyant Australian opening duo of David Warner (29 off 21 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (20 off 12 balls), who were dealing in fours and sixes.

Marsh worked a poor Sam Curran delivery off his pads for the day's first boundary.

Another mediocre offering from Curran was expertly flicked by Marsh for a four and the Capitals were on their way.

Not to be left behind when it comes to playing strokes, Warner pulled left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (2/28) for a six in front of square and then played the bowler between cover-point and cover to find a four.

The flurry of boundaries forced Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan to effect a bowling change but Kagiso Rabada's introduction did little to stem the flow of runs as Marsh pulled a short ball over deep backward square for a big six.