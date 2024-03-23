IPL 2024: Super Kings running away with Sixes

CHENNAI : At the post-match press conference following Chennai's six-wicket win on Friday, Eric Simons kept coming back to one word when describing their batting methodology. 'Freedom.'

This freedom has helped them create a sort of environment where players are unshackled from the fear of failure.

This sort of atmosphere has allowed players to not only embrace the best version of themselves. It has also helped them evolve as batters. Ajinkya Rahane reinventing himself as a boundary-hitter in the sport's shortest format is, for instance, the best illustration of the 'freedom' Simons spoke about.

In the four Indian Premier League (IPL) editions from 2019 to 2022, Rahane had hit 15 sixes across 32 matches. In 15 matches for Chennai from the beginning of last year, he's already on 18. The South African coach explained what the franchise has done. "Jinks (Rahane) will be aggressive but he will be different to (Shivam) Dube," Simons said. "You go and play your own game with freedom and expression but do it your way. That's important."

What Simons was talking about was how the two batters approach their game. Dube likes to muscle the ball off the spinners while Rahane handles pace better. Both of them access different areas of the ground while taking on different bowling types.

He elaborated. "I always say you can't pick six Chris Gayle's in your line-up; you have to have that balance. It's very important that Rahane doesn't try and be like or Gayle or that Gayle doesn't try and be like rahane. It's really about finding your way to do it. Some guys want to play really classic cricket shots and they can still end up making a quick 80 or a 90 or a 100... unlocking who they are but the attitude towards aggressiveness to balls that they can score off with their style."