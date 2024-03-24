Ramandeep's cameo set it up for Russell: Vettori

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ramandeep Singh's innings may have gone unnoticed in front of Andre Russell's six-hitting spree but Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori feels the 35-run cameo set the stage for the Jamaican's explosive match-winning knock.

Walking out when KKR were in a precarious situation, the 26-year-old, who failed to make an impression at Mumbai Indians during his 2022 stint, whacked four sixes and a boundary.

"Ramandeep's innings set up the platform for Russell. We understand now that in T20 cricket, the only way to stop a batter is through taking wickets," Vettori said after SRH's four-run defeat here on Saturday.

"If we had Russell out the scores had been different. All we have to do is challenge ourselves to take wickets," Vettori said.

KKR lost four wickets inside eight overs but opener Phil Salt held firm in a sparkling fifty with Ramandeep chipping in down the order in a 54-run partnership that came off just 29 balls.

Russell then made an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls with the help of seven sixes to propel KKR to 208/7.

"I don't think we underestimated him (Ramandeep), but the shots he played were fantastic and put the pressure back on us," Vettori said.