Bumrah's efforts in vain; Sharma, Yadav take Gujarat over the line

CHENNAI: Sai Sudharsan's 45 off 39 balls and Umesh Yadav's brilliant final over where he accounted for the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla ensured a thrilling six-run win for Gujarat Titans over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi stadium at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

When 19 runs were required off the last over bowled by Yadav, Mumbai's captain struck a six and a four to start the over.

Pandya got out of the third delivery, and Chawla followed the next ball. In the last two balls, Umesh conceded one run each and Mumbai failed to win their season opener, despite Rohit Sharma (43) and Dewald Brewis (46) playing their role.

Earlier, B Sai Sudharsan's effort and skipper Shubman Gill's 31 came in handy for Gujarat Titans to post 168 for 6 in 20 overs.

Sai Sudharsan who had a very fruitful season for Gujarat in the last edition of the IPL was in his element today as he played his allotted role to perfection. He chose the right ball to attack and when wickets were falling at the other end, he stayed calm and professionally went about his job. Bumrah ended his knock on 45 as Tilak Varma completed a low catch at backward square leg.