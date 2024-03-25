Shashank provides late boost as PBKS post 176/6

CHENNAI: Shashank Singh’s last-over blitz takes Punjab Kings to 176/6 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Just when Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal had put RCB in the driver seat, Shashank smashed 21 runs from eight balls, including three boundaries in the 20th over from Alzarri Joseph to get PBKS back in the game.

Opting to bowl first, Siraj was hit for consecutive boundaries by Jonny Bairstow in the third over. However, the Indian pacer had the last laugh, sending back the Englishman on the third delivery to give the early breakthrough.

Joined by Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan played the rescue act as the duo tried to rebuild. Dhawan picked up boundaries off Alzarri Joseph, first a loft over cover and then a drive past mid-off. Prabhsimran, at the other end, hit Yash Dayal for a boundary as PBKS finished the powerplay with 40/1 on the scoreboard.

The duo were happy to rotate strike, but at the same time, they ensured one boundary an over. Prabhsimran hit Cameron Green while Dhawan Smashed Mayank Dagar over the ropes. Faf du Plessis was forced to bring in Glenn Maxwell and the Australian delivered the wicket of Prabhsimran (25) against the run of play. Along with Dagar, Maxwell kept things quiet ensuring the dynamic PBKS batting line-up are not running away with the contest.

The reward was reaped by Joseph as he got rid of Liam Livingstone with a short-pitched delivery. Maxwell immediately dismissed Dhawan and all of a sudden PBKS were down for 102/4 in 13 overs. Curran and Jitesh Sharma once again had to put their head down and keep the scoreboard moving. Sharma hit Dagar for consecutive sixes before securing another four off Joseph.

Curran picked up a couple of boundaries in the Dayal over before getting out in the same over for 23 runs. Siraj got rid of Jitesh for 27 from 20 balls but Shashank run away with the contest in the final over.