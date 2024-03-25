TNCA senior division league: Satish & Ajith help Totters bag lead

CHENNAI: Monish Satish (5/20) and S Ajith Ram (3/22) picked up eight wickets among themselves to help Globe Trotters bundle out Grand Slam for a paltry 91 in the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at MRF-Pachaiyappa’s college grounds. In reply, Globe Trotters posted 219.

Brief scores: At Wahe Guru ‘A’: AGORC 110 in 51.1 ovs (Shoaib Mohd Khan 6/36, Sachin Rathi 4/52) vs Nelson 160/1 in 36 ovs (S Karthik 69 batting, Robin Bist 66 batting); At SRMC: Alwarpet 379/7 in 88 ovs (S Radhakrishnan 106, Ankeet Bawane 136, S Rithik Easwaran 51, Jalaj Saxena 37 batting, T Ajith Kumar 3/62, S Mohan Prasath 3/104) vs Young Star; At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 91 in 33.1 ovs (Monish Satish 5/20, S Ajith Ram 3/22) and 4/2 in 5.2 ovs vs Globe Trotters 219 in 50.3 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 83, S Ajith Ram 25 n.o., P Vignesh 4/49, Rahil Shah 4/73); At Tagore MC: Sea Hawks 218/5 in 90 ovs (S Abishiek 75 batting, P Shijit Chandran 46, R Sanjay Yadav 4/83) vs MRC ‘A’; At IC-Guru Nanak: UFCC (T Nagar) 118 in 44.2 ovs (Kedhar Devdhar 43 L Vignesh 3/54, Harsh Dubey 3/17) vs Vijay 143/3 in 35 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 66, KB Arun Karthick 58 batting); At IITM-Chemplast: India Pistons 224 in 72.3 ovs (Rajat Paliwal 73, R Sonu Yadav 4/63) vs Jolly Rovers 57 for no loss in 10 ovs.

Special awards to honour late TN stalwarts

Super Kings Academy honoured late VB Chandrasekar and late DJ Gokulakrishnan by naming special awards after the former Tamil Nadu cricketers. Chennai Super Kings cricketer Rachin Ravindra and CEO KS Viswanathan, along with VB Chandrasekhar and DJ Gokulakrishnan’s families, presented the awards to the winners in an event on Saturday. The VB Chandrasekhar Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year (Boys) award was won by Akshay Sarangdhar, who was part of the TN U-19 and U-23 squads. The DJ Gokulakrishnan Super Kings Academy Cricketer of the Year (Girls) award was won by G Kamalini, who has played for TN senior team.

Guru Nanak clinch title

Ajay Kumar’s 4/44 and Gurjapneet Singh’s 3/14 helped Guru Nanak beat Kongu Arts & Science, Erode in the men’s final of the All-India inter-collegiate tournament organised by Guru Nanak College. Brief scores: (finals): Men: Guru Nanak 198/5 in 20 ovs (S Arun 61, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 55) bt Kongu Arts & Science, Erode 159 in 18.5 ovs (Ajay Kumar 4/44, Gurjapneet Singh 3/14). Women: Guru Nanak 137/3 in 20 ovs (Trisha Madhu 68 n.o) lost to Ethiraj College 140/1 in 15.3 ovs (C Sushaanthika 72 n.o, NS Subhaharini 56 n.o).

Summer camp

Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation will conduct a Summer Cricket Coaching Camp at the St Bede’s Grounds from April 1 to May 31 for boys in the age group of 6 to 19 years. Registration forms are available at the St Bede’s Ground. Contact: 9840070486/98412 27966.