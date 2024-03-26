Captain Ajith Ram bowls Trotters to emphatic win

CHENNAI: Skipper Ajith Ram’s 6/19 came in handy for Globe Trotters to defeat Grand Slam by an innings and 75 runs on the second day of Senior Division league of the TNCA, played at MRF Pachaiyappa’s college grounds. Trotters got six points from this outing.

Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Grand Slam 91 & 53 in 31.5 ovs (Ajith Ram 6/19) lost to Globe Trotters 219; At IC-Guru Nanak: UFCC (T Nagar) 118 & 150 in 47.1 ovs (Adnan 63, Nag 4/30, Gurjapneet 3/19) lost to Vijay 260 in 66.5 ovs (Ranjan Paul 66, Arun Karthick 110, D Jadeja 5/105, Mohammed 3/50) & 11/0 in 1.2 ovs; At Wahe Guru ‘A’: AGORC 110 & 73/2 in 26 ovs (Krishnan 36 batting) vs Nelson 442 in 94.4 ovs (Karthik 100, Bist 140, Shoaib 81, Saran 66, Abilash 4/69, Kannan 3/129); At SRMC: Alwarpet 467 in 111.5 ovs (Radhakrishnan 106, Bawane 136, Easwaran 51, Jalaj 73 n.o, Prasath 5/138, Ajith 3/86) vs Young Stars 190/2 in 60 ovs (Arvindh 67 batting, Satish 60 batting); At Tagore Medical: Sea Hawks 290 in 112.4 ovs (Abishiek 78, Sanjay 6/109) vs MRC ‘A’ 117/7 in 65 ovs (Silambarasan 3/37); At IITM-Chemplast: India Pistons 224 vs Jolly Rovers 355/9 in 95 ovs (Ajitesh 64, Sathish 94 batting, Aparajith 66, D Deepesh 3/63).

Santhosh shines

S Santhosh Kumar smashes unbeaten century (123) as Ambattur CC beat Thiruvallur by six runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24. Batting first, Ambattur posted 242/4 in 45 overs. In reply, Thiruvallur managed only 236/7 in 45 overs. Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 242/4 in 45 ovs (S Santhosh 123 n.o, D. ) bt Thiruvallur CC 236/7 in 45 ovs (K Bharath 124, Paul Johnson 46); IV Division: United CC 163/5 in 30 ovs (Barath 68) bt FSCA 65 in 25.1 ovs (Barath 5/12).

Vel Tech win

S Joe Packia Raja (3/10) and RS Reshin Paul (3/11) stepped up with the ball as Vel Tech High Tech beat Nazareth College by four wickets in the MAGNA - Thiruvallur DCA Inter College Knockout T20 Tournament 2023-24. Brief scores: 2nd Round: Nazareth College 77 in 17.2 ovs (Joe Packia Raja 3/10, Reshin Paul 3/11) lost to Vel Tech High Tech 78/6 in 13 ovs (M Manoj Kumar 3/20); Mar Gregorios 135/8 in 20 ovs (Vigneshwaran 4/25) bt Sri Muthukumaran Institute of Technology 108/8 in 20 ovs (Pradeep 4/11); Gojan SBT 133 in 20 ovs (Ajith Kumar 36) lost to Jaya Engineering 136/7 in 18.5 ovs (Ram Prasath 38 n.o, L Gowtham 3/35); Annai Violet 103/9 in 20 ovs (Manikandan 4/21) lost to DRBCCC Hindu College 104/5 in 18 ovs (Jithesh Srinath 37 n.o, Naveen 34 n.o, Karthick 3/13).