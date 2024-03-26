IPL first-price: RCB ticket at Rs 55,055

CHENNAI: ROYAL Challengers Bengaluru’s dynamic pricing of Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets — almost akin to what Indian Railways does with respect to premium tatkal — has created a record of sorts.

Just as Mohammed Siraj stood on top of the run-up, shop.royalchallengers.com were selling tickets for Rs 55,055 (the same tickets were available for Rs 52,938 on Sunday) in the Qatar Airways P2 Stand, just below the Pavilion Terrace.

Because of the dynamic pricing model, this is one of the most expensive tickets ever on sale for an IPL game (in Phase 1, the same tickets were available for Rs 42,300). The hospitality ticket will get you ‘unlimited food and beverages’. It’s not known if alcohol is part of the deal. The franchise has anyway had some of the most expensive tickets. In 2017, their priciest tickets were available at Rs 37,000 a pop.

According to data available on the websites of ticketing partners, Sunrisers Hyderabad has the second most expensive at Rs 30,000. It will cost you that much if you want to watch them against Chennai or Mumbai, two of the more prominent sides in the league.