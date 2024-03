Captaincy speculation: Shahid Afridi comes to the defence of Shaheen

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has come out in defence of his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi following speculation that the tall pace bowler was going to be removed as the national T20 captain.

"I think that if you have appointed someone as captain (Shaheen) and given him the responsibility then give him time as well," Afridi told the media here on Tuesday.

"The biggest problem with our cricket is that our system changes whenever the faces change in the board.

Whoever comes thinks whatever he is doing is the best for Pakistan cricket," said Afridi.

Afridi remarked that Shaheen should be given adequate time to prove himself.

"If you change the captain then either the decision to appoint him was wrong or the decision to change him now is wrong," he added.

Afridi was seen as one of the main driving forces behind the appointment of Shaheen as the national T20 captain after last year's ODI World Cup India.

Babar Azam was removed as the white-ball captain after Pakistan failed to advance beyond the league stages.

The skipper then stepped down in the red-ball format.