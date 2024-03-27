Head, Klaasen, Sharma hit fifties as Sunrisers post record score of 277/3 vs Mumbai

CHENNAI: Blistering half-centuries from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post the highest team total in the history of Indian Premier League, 277/3 against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The previous record was held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru when they scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Put into bat, Head did not take any time get things going. The Australian, playing his first match for the franchise, welcomed Kwena Maphaka with a boundary. He then went on an onslaught, taking two fours off Hardik Pandya. When Maphaka came back, Head went ballistic hitting two sixes and as many fours in four deliveries.

While Jasprit Bumrah bowled a quiet over, Head hit hattrick off fours against Pandya and before you know the Australian had reached his fifty in 18 balls. Once Mayank Agarwal got out, Abhikesh Sharma joined Head in the carnage as the two left-handers did not leave any stone unturned. With Hardik saving Bumrah for the death, Head and Sharma went berserk. Sharma hit three sixes in a Piyush Chawla over and continued the momentum even as Head got out for 62. The youngster brought up his half-century in just 16 balls as SRH finished ten overs with 148/2. Maphaka, on his debut, did not have it easy as he went for 48 runs in three overs.

When it looked like SRH are going to go past 300, Chawla dismissed Sharma for 63. In came Klaasen, who along with Aiden Markram, kept the momentum going. The duo did not take any risk against Bumrah, but were happy to pick up boundaries against everyone else.

Klaasen even hit Bumrah for a six and with at least one boundary an over in that phase, he got into groove. When Maphaka came back for his last over, he was hit for two fours and a six and in the 18th over Klaasen brought up his half century in 23 balls.

With 21 runs needed off two overs to breach the highest total in the IPL, Bumrah delivered the penultimate over and Klaasen managed to hit the pacer for two fours as SRH finished the over with 256/3.

In the final over by Shams Mulani, Klaasen hit two sixes and a four as SRH finished with 277/3 in 20 overs. Klaasen remained unbeaten on 80 of 34 along with Markram who scored 42 off 28.