Shubman Gill fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was on Wednesday fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings here.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined Rs 12 lakhs," an IPL statement said.

The Gill-led side suffered its first defeat in this edition of the tournament, going down to defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs here on Tuesday.

Leading an IPL franchise for the first time, Gill's Gujarat Titans won their opening match against Mumbai Indians by six runs.