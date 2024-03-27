With a focus on honing skills, women's multi-day trophy starts in Pune

CHENNAI : "When you don't play Tests, the needed technique disappears," Shantha Rangaswamy told this daily on the eve of India's Test match on home soil after 14 years.

"They tend to play only bottom-hand shots across the line and things like that. I think BCCI should introduce multi-day cricket then the standards will go up because they will learn to play the right way that comes when you play multi-day matches," she added.

India's success in the two home Tests in December 2023 paved the way and now starting from March 28 in Pune, the senior inter-zonal multi-day trophy is back after the hiatus of four years. The former Hyderabad and India A cricketer Ananya Upendran, who represented South Zone in 2017-18 remembers the red ball fixtures fondly that first became part of the domestic season in 2015. "My memories (of the series) are of having fun," she told this daily.

"Finally after four seasons, it was about understanding the nuances of multi-day cricket and learning how you can manufacture wins in different situations. And it's not just about the art of scoring runs in different conditions but also about taking wickets and setting up the batter and having conversations around patience and the game plan. My overwhelming memory from that is of understanding what it means to play multi-day cricket," she added.

Upendran believes the national side's success against England and Australia in the longest format did play a role in the revision, but one should also give credit to the skill superiority of the Indian players across the formats and this is another way to help them improve with their match awareness.

"I do not doubt that the fact that India won two Tests in a week helped. It also underlines that when it comes to pure skills Indian cricketers are probably at par, if not ahead of their counterparts from Australia, England, and every other country. There is just a lack of game awareness, match temperament, and general fitness levels. And that's why in white ball cricket sometimes we get shown up, but in multi-day cricket, because there's so much more time and we're more skilled in some ways, we're able to do better."

And the players would like to earn that experience over the next few days in Pune. As Rangaswamy suggested, the players can hone their skills required in any format, through the multi-day game, Upendran, a pacer herself, knows the importance of playing the red ball game, where taking wickets affects the result more than anything.