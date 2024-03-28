Parag brilliance boosts Rajasthan Royals to 185/5 against Delhi

CHENNAI: Riyan Parag continued his good form and smashed a swashbuckling 84 from just 45 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted 185/5 against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi as he finished with 1/21 in four overs.

Opting to field first, Delhi did not take long to make inroads. Coming in for Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar struck early to get rid of the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal. Khaleel, making the most of the little movement that was on offer, removed skipper Sanju Samson to double down. Jos Buttler fell shortly after and all of a sudden RR were in a spot of bother (36/3 after 7.2 overs).

That is when R Ashwin joined Parag in the middle. Promoted ahead of Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin had one job at hand – turn the pressure on DC bowlers and get the run rate going. He took on Kuldeep Yadav and hit the spinner into the stands and then smashed Andre Nortje for two sixes. Parag joined the party by depositing Kuldeep into the stands. Even as Ashwin got out for 29 from 19 balls, RR had forced their way back into the game.

Parag carried the momentum forward alongside Jurel as the Assam batter hit a six and two fours in three consecutive deliveries from Khaleel. When Mukesh came back, he too was not spared as Parag brought up a 34-ball fifty. Jurel, at the other end, found boundaries against Kuldeep and Nortje, but got out for 20 from 12 balls. In came Shimron Hetmyer, who went after Mukesh, picking up a six and a four in the penultimate over.

Parag started the final over from Nortje with a boundary, and he did not stop there. Another boundary and a six followed as RR crossed the 170-run mark. On the fourth ball, Nortje went for the wide yorker, but Parag threw his hands at it as the ball took the outside edge and flew to the ropes. Then came the biggest six of the night as Parag sent Nortje into the cow corner stands. The innings ended with a single, but not before Parag smashed 25 runs in the final over, taking RR's total to 185/5.