From missing out on a chance to be MI's net bowler to KKR: Allah's story

Elder brother's role

Had it not been Atta, Allah would not have been playing cricket as their father Khayal Mohammad Ghazanfar was dead against a career in sports. "I started playing around eight years ago and played club cricket with players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb, who went on to represent the country."

And it was Gurbaz, the KKR wicketkeeper-batter, who recommended Allah's name after Mujeeb was ruled out. "Earlier, we (Gurbaz and me) were in regular touch but once he started playing international cricket, he got busy. I am grateful to him that he recommended Allah's name to KKR," said Atta.

The family, comprising parents, six brothers and four sisters, might be happy with their youngest member set to play for a franchise in the biggest T20 league of the world but it was not the case when Allah first held the ball in his hand.

"My father always wanted his children to excel in academics. In our society, people are not very familiar with cricket. My father used to believe that cricket was a waste of time. He even termed me the biggest enemy of my brother when I initiated Allah into cricket," reminisced Atta with a smile.

The resentment and dislike for the sport, however, is a thing of the past as the Ghazanfar family is busy celebrating Allah's call-up with the father being the most proud member.

Atta played as a right-hand batter before becoming manager of various clubs including the legendary Mohammad Mirza Katawazai Cricket Center. In the beginning, Allah used to be a pacer but one of his coaches, Roze Khan, asked him to bowl spin. Allah transformed into a spinner like a fish to water. "When he bowled to international stars of Afghanistan they were impressed with his spinning ability. I told him to master the art of spin and try to include every variation in his arsenal. He is a quick learner and did it with ease. The result is here today for everyone to see."