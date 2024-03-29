Vihari responds to ACA's notice by seeking NOC

CHENNAI : A day after this daily reported that the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) issued a show-cause notice to Hanuma Vihari and the player hasn't responded to it yet, the India cricketer said he replied to the federation on March 25 and also sought a no-objection certificate (NOC).

"I put out the facts and I felt what has happened with me was unfair. Also, I hereby seek NOC from the association," was Vihari's response to the ACA and the same was shared by the 30-year-old right-hand batter with this daily. One of the ACA's Apex Council members told this daily the move was aimed at getting to the root cause of the issue and resolving it to ensure another Andhra player doesn't face a similar situation. Vihari, however, emphasised that he has nothing more to speak to the federation as he doesn't see himself playing for Andhra again.

Almost a month after his online outburst against the ACA, Vihari was served a show-cause notice by the latter after a decision in this regard was taken during an Apex Council meeting held last week. It is learnt that the single-point agenda of the meeting was to seek clarification from Vihari, who has played 16 matches for the country so far, by issuing the notice.

Soon after Andhra lost the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh last month, Vihari accused the ACA of forcing him to resign from captaincy following the team's first match against Bengal. He alleged that he shouted at the 17th player, the son of a politician, who in turn asked the ACA to take action against him. "Sad part is the association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them (association). I've decided that I'll never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect," he had posted on social media.

A few days after the incident, the player was linked with a few state teams including Hyderabad for the upcoming domestic season. Replying to a query in this regard, he said, "I've not decided anything yet."

