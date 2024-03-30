D Slimbarasab shines for Valavanur CC

CHENNAI: D Slimbarasab’s half-century helped Valavanur CC beat United CC “B” in the Division I match of the TNCA - Villupuram DCA league match. In the Division 3 match, R.Logesh’s five-wicket haul was instrumental fir Mundiyampakkam CC’s win.

Brief scores: Division I: United CC “B” 72/10 in 20.3 ovs ( A.Parthiban 3/7) lost to Valavanur CC 76/2 in 6.3 ovs (D.Slimbarasab 54*), Division II: New Star CC 168 in 22 ovs ( A.Karthikeyan 40; T.Kalaipriyan 3/15) beat Sakthi CC 121/10 in 25 ovs (D.Muthukumar 3/22) Division III: Siga College 104/10 in 20.1 ovs ( S.Raja 4/23) lost to Suriya Polytechnic 107/6 in 19.3 ovs ( V.Sanjeev 39*), Mundiyampakkam CC 138 in 25 ovs (G.Pravin Kumar 30, T.Vikram 5 /23) beat Karna CC 116 in 20.5 ovs )R.Logesh 5/ 27), TVS CC 189/4 in 25 ovs( S.Suresh Kumar 49* ) beat Mahaveer C.A. 123/9 in 23.4 ovs (P.Moheindar Amarnath 4 /18), Master Blaster CC 184/9 in 25 ovs

(P.Dhinakaran 4/ 31) beat VRS Engg. College 169/10 in 24.4 ovs( A.Kumar 113).

P Arumugam takes hat-trick

P Arumugam’s five for 31 including a hat trick helped Perambur CC beat Young Men CC in the TNCA League Championship 2023-24. Brief scores: Gandhi Nagar Starlets 232/9 50 ovs (G Venkat 53; B. Kesav 4/68) bt Sir Ashley Biggs 150/10 in 34.3 ovs (S Pavan 50, N Ebenezer 5/64), Venkateswara CC 143/10 in 38.3 ovs (A Venu 68, Vishvajit S 5/29) lost to Young Men’s Association 144/6 in 34.1 ovs (C Surendar 54, T Bharath 3/18), Venkat CC 156/10 in 48.5 overs lost to Sir Theyagaraya RC 161/a in 28.1 ovs (Nikhil K 79 n.o), Ranji CC 143/10 in 39.3 ovs lost to Comrades CC 145/8 in 41.4 ovs (M. Iraichelvan 60, P Pradeep 3/35), Perambur CC 315/8 in 50 ovs (KS Rohit 139, A Aravind 4/72) beat Young Men CC 165/10 in 38 ovs (P Arumugam 5/31), Bharathi SC 171/10 in 47.3 ovs (M Arvindh 73 n.o; D Alfred 6/29) bt Central United Club 166/10 in 43.3 ovs (D Alfred 56 n.o, Anuj S 4/36), Twentieth CC 209/8 in 50 ovs (J Patrick Jafferrson 69; RA Devprasad 4/64) lost to Kumbhat CC 212/9 in 49.4 ovs (S Harjith 82; R Varun 6/72).