De Kock, Pooran shine as Lucknow finish with 199/8

CHENNAI: Blistering knocks from Quinton de Kock (54 runs from 38 balls), Nicholas Pooran (42 from 21) and Krunal Pandya (43 n.0 off 22) helped Lucknow Super Giants post 199/8 against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Lucknow, led by Pooran, lost KL Rahul early. Coming in as Impact Player, the India batter could not make a sustained impact on the game as he got out for 15 from nine balls. However, LSG would probably take that kind of a knock from Rahul as his SR for them in the powerplay has been below par in the past. Once Rahul got out, Devdutt Padikkal tried to take on Kagiso Rabada, hitting the South African for two fours. But, he, too, did not last long. In an attempt to hit Sam Curran down the ground, Padikkal hit one straight to the mid-off fielder.

In came Marcus Stoinis as he and De Kock tried to accumulate for a couple of overs. Just when it looked like Stoinis was going to get going — he hit two consecutive sixes off Rahul Chahar — the leg spinner had the last laugh, cleaning up the Australian. All of a sudden, LSG were in a spot of bother. That is when Pooran joined De Kock in the middle. While Pooran continued to be the aggressor, the South African played the anchor role to perfection. Together, they kept the momentum going. De Kock picked up boundaries off Rabada while Pooran went after Chahar, hitting two sixes and a four in three deliveries.

Although De Kock got out after his fifty, trying to take on a short ball from Arshdeep, Pooran did not slow down. He smashed the left-arm seamer through covers before getting another boundary off the top-edge. He then smacked Harpreet Brar into the stands, racing to 41 off just 21 balls. That is when Shikhar Dhawan brought back Kagiso Rabada, and he delivered the wicket of Pooran. With half the side back in the pavilion, Lucknow were staring at a choke in the death overs.

However, Krunal provided the late boost, taking 20 runs off an Harshal Patel over, but Curran, once again, put the brakes. The England all-rounder took two wickets in the penultimate over, leaving Krunal stranded. The left-hander still managed to smash an unbeaten 43 as LSG posted 199/8.



Brief scores: LSG in 20 overs (De Kock 54, Pooran 42; Curran 3/28) vs PBKS.