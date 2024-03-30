Green feels 'very lucky' the way last minute trade to RCB turned out

CHENNAI: The last time Cameron Green was in India, he spent the ODI World Cup in and out of the Australian playing XI. At first, he took the place of injured Travis Head. Later, when Mitchell Marsh had to return home for a personal reason and when Glenn Maxwell was ruled out due to concussion, Green stepped in against England.

Whatever role that was required, Green did that perfectly to help Australia's campaign get back on track. And on November 19, Australia eventually lifted the World Cup trophy for the sixth time.

In less than a week after the final, a last-minute deal meant Green found himself at the new home in the Indian Premier League when Mumbai Indians traded the Western Australian all-rounder to Royal Challenger Bengaluru for the sum of `17.50 crore.

"I was very excited. Found out at the very last minute when the deadline of retention was happening," Green told the media in the virtual press conference. "There were a lot of things happening at that time, I wasn't too sure. I had a first-class game the next day. I just wanted to go to sleep. I got a lot of calls back and forth, asking me what was happening. So in the end, I was very lucky with how it turned out. Pretty hectic few hours there," he explained.

His transfer after playing for Mumbai in his first season to Bengaluru meant he had the opportunity to share the dressing room with the giants of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The 24-year-old admitted that there was a sense of disbelief about him being around the current and former Indian captains in his first two seasons of the IPL. "They are both greats of the game. Every time I think about it, I pinch myself saying I have been lucky enough to play with two of the greats of world cricket, if not Indian cricket," he said. "What makes them great is they are so similar. They both are equally very happy to help the team win much of the cricket, I think they are both equally happy to give you a lot of time and give information about the other team from their own experiences. So, not much difference. They are both greats of the game. I am happy to have spent time in the change room with them," the allrounder praised the duo.

Bengaluru's season did not start on a high note against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, but they recovered well to put a win on the board against Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, it all came crashing against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the same venue. Many have called the concerns over Bengaluru's lack of quality spinners, but Green has backed the spinners to come good in the tournament, especially Himachal Pradesh spinner, Mayank Dagar.

"We have some good quality spinners and are just working on the formation in the team. That’s the beauty of a long tournament where you are going to work on finding your best team and playing the best cricket. He (Dagar) has been pretty impressive. Looking around, a lot of spinners are left-arm orthodox. He can lock up at one end and bowl pretty straight and defensive," Green mentioned.

For now, Green and Bengaluru are concentrating on their next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on April 2. Unlike the Australian side in the World Cup, where he was in and out of the playing XI, the all-rounder has the greater responsibility on his shoulders for the franchise that has not won the trophy since the inception of the tournament. If they are to change that record, the team needs Green to play a vital role. Only time will tell if he can pull it off.