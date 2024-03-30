Rachin Ravindra, the Kiwi at home in Chennai

“Since I've been at the top for my domestic team (Wellington) in New Zealand, you always have opportunities to face a new ball and face bowlers and stuff, which is great. For me, it was more about how I can get better against playing spin, and put a little bit more pressure on the bowlers in that way. And I think it was just like a development thing being in the nets and hitting specific shots that I wanted to work on. And lucky enough, it sort of happened,” said the left-hander.

“It took a long time. I practiced these shots for a number of years and it was nice to get that in the middle and you have a nice wicket to play on and all of a sudden it all sort of falls into place and then you find your method from there and you're like, ‘okay, this is a shot that I can continue playing because it finds me success or whatever it is’. So, yeah, I think it was just the volume of practicing certain shots that I wanted to play,” he added.

One of the things that strike about the 24-year-old early into the interaction is how clear he is in his thinking. He is experiencing something new, and enjoying it, but at the same time very pragmatic about where he is in life and cricket and what lies ahead. He is not worried about scoring X number of runs or bowling Y number of overs in the tournament. He admits Devon Conway could comeback at some point or team combination could change and just wants to play cricket while contributing as much as he can.

What has helped him be this way is the communication and freedom given by the CSK team management. Both head coach Stephen Fleming and batting coach Michael Hussey have constantly spoken about clearing the head of the players, allowing them to focus on whatever they want to do for the team. “… doesn't feel like it's a hierarchy because you can always have a nice conversation with Fleming if you want to, you can have a conversation with Hussey, you can have a conversation with MS Dhoni, you can have a conversation with Rutu. It's all pretty chill, which helps me a lot. I can come in and just not try to be anyone else,” explains the CSK opener.