Rachin Ravindra, the Kiwi at home in Chennai

CHENNAI: When Rachin Ravindra landed in India for the ODI World Cup last October, he had never opened the batting in the format. Barring the five T20Is in 2021, he had batted only at No 6 or below for New Zealand across formats. Over the next few weeks, however, he would go on and stamp his authority at the top - 578 runs, 64 average and 106.44 strike rate - playing a crucial role in the Black Caps reaching the semifinal of the global event. Such was his impact that he was even awarded the ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2023.
Cut to March 22. Draped in yellow, Rachin was walking out to bat for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the opening day. He looked different. He seemed a lot more built up holding a solid base at the crease. He was not just a southpaw who batted like a breeze in the World Cup, but an aggressor taking down bowlers for fun in the powerplay. Yes, the pitches for the first two games were flat, but that in no way takes away the flamboyance with which Rachin smashed every bowler who came in his way. This is no exaggeration, and the numbers say as much. 37 off 15 against RCB, and 46 from 20 balls versus Gujarat Titans. 15 boundaries (six 6s and nine 4s) in 35 balls, accounting for 86 per cent of his runs.
This was not the Rachin who played against India in the Mumbai Test in late 2021 and took a picture alongside his namesake and CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja. In the last few months, the New Zealand youngster has turned into one of the exciting openers to look forward to. Ask him what has changed, Rachin says, not much, but for a lot of pieces and things falling together in place.
“Since I've been at the top for my domestic team (Wellington) in New Zealand, you always have opportunities to face a new ball and face bowlers and stuff, which is great. For me, it was more about how I can get better against playing spin, and put a little bit more pressure on the bowlers in that way. And I think it was just like a development thing being in the nets and hitting specific shots that I wanted to work on. And lucky enough, it sort of happened,” said the left-hander.
“It took a long time. I practiced these shots for a number of years and it was nice to get that in the middle and you have a nice wicket to play on and all of a sudden it all sort of falls into place and then you find your method from there and you're like, ‘okay, this is a shot that I can continue playing because it finds me success or whatever it is’. So, yeah, I think it was just the volume of practicing certain shots that I wanted to play,” he added.
One of the things that strike about the 24-year-old early into the interaction is how clear he is in his thinking. He is experiencing something new, and enjoying it, but at the same time very pragmatic about where he is in life and cricket and what lies ahead. He is not worried about scoring X number of runs or bowling Y number of overs in the tournament. He admits Devon Conway could comeback at some point or team combination could change and just wants to play cricket while contributing as much as he can.
What has helped him be this way is the communication and freedom given by the CSK team management. Both head coach Stephen Fleming and batting coach Michael Hussey have constantly spoken about clearing the head of the players, allowing them to focus on whatever they want to do for the team. “… doesn't feel like it's a hierarchy because you can always have a nice conversation with Fleming if you want to, you can have a conversation with Hussey, you can have a conversation with MS Dhoni, you can have a conversation with Rutu. It's all pretty chill, which helps me a lot. I can come in and just not try to be anyone else,” explains the CSK opener.
When it comes to Rachin’s development, one other person has had a critical role to play — former Wellington and New Zealand A coach, Sriram Krishnamurthy. Currently working with the Super Kings academy in Chennai, Sriram has been a massive influence in Rachin’s growing years. “I've known him since I was maybe 15. Just about learning about different things and he's good at having a hard word now and again. He can tell me when something's not right which is great,” said Rachin, before adding, “…it's kind of after games, every few games, he'll sort of check in and stuff and we'll have a little conversation about where my cricket's going and what life is off the field and stuff. So it's nice to have a relationship with someone and be able to be involved in Chennai, a familiar face.”
As much as Rachin has his roots in Karnataka and spent a lot of his teenage years playing in Tamil Nadu as well, it is hard not to look at the youngster as a Kiwi. Whether it is the way he moves on the field, or the low key personality, the general perspective of sport and athleticism, it all adds up. Apart from upskilling, Rachin has also worked significantly on his body, adding more muscle and power to his game.
“Still trying to be a fully rounded athlete, not just even in the gym, but I guess off the field too, making sure you've got that balance and your perspective on life and cricket. Yeah, it's probably the Kiwi way too to maintain that not necessarily fitness but keep driving your body forward because there's so much cricket. So the better shape you're in, I guess you are more equipped to deal with injuries or you know, can go back to back games because you finish a little bit. I wouldn't say I'm the greatest out there. But, you know, I'm still working towards it, I'm still building my body,” he said.
While there are already comparisons with Hussey, who also opened the batting for CSK, and what more he could become, Rachin prefers to be in the present. He has played only two games of the IPL and is just happy to keep doing more of it for the franchise. CSK fans and team management, too, wouldn’t mind him continuing to bat the way he has in his first two games.