Mokit & Badinath tons put Trotters in control

CHENNAI: Centuries by RS Mokit Hariharan (118) and A Badrinath (111 batting; 286b, 10x4) put Globe Trotters in command against Young Stars as they posted 246/1 in 87 overs on the first day of the eighth round of the Senior Division league of the TNCA played at the MRF-Pachaiyappa’s college grounds here on Saturday.

Brief scores: Globe Trotters 246/1 in 87 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 118, A Badrinath 111 batting) vs Young Stars; India Pistons 278/8 in 90 ovs (GK Shyam 61, Subhan Krishnan Sridhar 74, S Sujay 72 batting, Sachin Rathi 3/127) vs Nelson; Vijay 152 in 71.4 ovs (Vasavada 56, Selvakumaran 4/36) vs Sea Hawks 64/1 in 18 ovs (R Sanjay 33 batting); Grand Slam 105 in 52.2 ovs (Lokesh Raj 4/26, NS Harish 3/17) vs Alwarpet 112/7 in 35 ovs (Rahil 4/33); Jolly Rovers 343/5 in 90 ovs (G Ajitesh 55, Dhruv Shorey 136 batting, Akshay Wadkar 90, Vignesh Kannan 3/ 91) vs AGORC; UFCC (T Nagar) 178 in 77 ovs (Suresh Kumar 50, Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/22) vs MRC ‘A’ 21/2 in 11 ovs.

Chess selection trials

Chennai District Senior men and women selection chess championships will be held on April 6-7 at Hall of Chess, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periamet, Chennai 600003. CDCA player registration is compulsory for all players and the registration fees is Rs 75 for the year 2024-25. Entry Fee is Rs 300 per player. For details contact: 94442 85482.

St Joseph’s CoE trials

Selection trials for the sports quota admission at St Joseph’s College of Engineering and St Joseph’s Institute of Technology, Chennai, will be conducted at Sports Village at the college campus on April 3, 2024 at 8 AM. Achievements in the approved state/national level competitions will be the eligibility criteria for the participation in the selection trials besides academic qualifications and fulfilment of eligibility fixed by the Anna University norms.

For further information contact: 9840986678, 7358346875.