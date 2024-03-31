Runs and roses for Riyan 2.0

CHENNAI : Expectations can be great and grave. Sometimes it can be cruel too. The burden can be heavier than the Atlas on Hercules’ shoulders. If it is met, the journey can be beautiful and cherishing. Rewarding too. Sporting world is replete with such stories. Riyan Parag's is one such journey but with a tinge of varied experience.

Hailing from a cricket-star-starved state like Assam, the expectation on Riyan is understandably enormous. As he waded into the national spotlight, focus on him intensified. There is talent, hunger and diligence — all rolled into one. Runs have kept flowing from his blade. Domestic cricket has been his kingdom where he ruled like an emperor. Yet, this same form did not fetch him runs while batting for Rajasthan Royals. This season, however, the storyline is taking a different turn.

The 24 runs off Anrich Nortje in the last over in Jaipur's last match against Delhi Capitals showed the touch Riyan is in. The 22-year-old scored 84 off 45. In their first match, it was 43 off 29 balls. Matured beard has replaced his boyish looks of Riyan. The brickbats (for earlier unimpressive performances) are slowly turning into accolades. Things will definitely change if he keeps his run-scoring spree going. "He has matured," are the words of his father Parag Das.

Quietly watching his progress, all the vicissitudes of life are his parents — Parag and Mithu Baruah. Parag is a former first class cricketer, and Mithu a national-level swimmer. They are the wind behind his sails giving him emotional stability and mental strength to withstand any criticism when the chips are down.

Riyan grew up watching his father play. And his father very well knows what expectation can do a player. "I always tell him that he has to take it positively. It is a blessing in disguise for him,” he told this daily from Guwahati. “This will also keep him on his toes. And only performance will silence critics and he knows that."

Parag, who follows his son's progress meticulously, felt representing Assam also has its advantage. "When you play big teams like Karnataka or Tamil Nadu or Mumbai and you score big then it is against good attack. It gives you confidence," he said. "He has to take the responsibility of the batting as well as bowling for Assam. So far he is doing well. For him it's like handling a pressure situation. And I think that must be helping him like in the last two matches.”

Another marked change was the batting position. Earlier, Riyan used to come down the order and would not get enough time or balls to score big. But this season, the team showed faith in him and promoted him to No 4. "That is definitely helping him,” said Parag. Last year, after the IPL Riyan had asked his father one thing, 'I have not done anything yet I was being trolled or criticised and if I do something then what happens?'. That's exactly what Parag reminded him. "Suppose you do something, then what happens?" Parag recollected. "I also told him that there are a lot of players who have not performed in the IPL but were not trolled but why you? My answer was that those who were criticizing you want performance from you. Take it positively."