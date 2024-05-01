IPL 2024: Chennai look to continue momentum at home

CHENNAI: After their creditable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

CSK have won five out of nine matches and are currently at number three in the points table. PBKS have won three of their nine matches and are sitting at number eight on the points table. However, PBKS have won only one of their last five matches. Their recent record-breaking chase against Kolkata Knight Riders has made them a dangerous opponent on a given day and none can take them lightly with a short turnaround.

“We are used to this turnaround. The good thing is we have been at home for it. If you have to travel and play, it’s a bit more different. But we have gone through and going through the normal procedures,’’ said Stephen Fleming, chief coach of CSK.

The Chepauk pitch has offered some assistance to the bowlers, as evident in CSK’s win over SRH in their previous match. On the other hand, PBKS batting will once again depend upon Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, and Prabhsimran Singh. However, when compared to CSK, their bowling lacks bite, despite the presence of players like Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Sam Curran. Their spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar also need to fire. The duo have only taken seven wickets between them this season.