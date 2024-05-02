Keeper Amy credits Ireland management and captain for success

CHENNAI: Since her debut as a 15-year-old batter, Ireland’s Amy Hunter has been in the headlines. At one time it was about breaking Mithali Raj’s record of the youngest player to score an ODI century. Earlier this year, she became the first Ireland player to score centuries in both white-ball formats. Since her debut in 2021, Hunter has grown into one of the most important players for her side and the wicketkeeper-batter knows where the credit should go.

“I probably got off quite a slow start for Ireland,” Hunter told this daily ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier. “I debuted in the Scotland series and probably didn’t do it as well as I would have liked. I’ve grown into (the role) and then it is the support from the management. They’ve backed me and given me a role within the team which has helped me. I know what I’m trying to do and they back me up even if it doesn’t come off. Across the board, they’ve told me to go out and be as aggressive as I can within a reason and then if that doesn’t come off that’s okay. We have talked about having clear plans and going after the bowlers. I think it is a credit to the management and captain specifically,” she added.

Since her debut in May 2021, Hunter has been the second-highest run-scorer for Ireland after Gaby Lewis. Captain Laura Delany is aware of how important Hunter is for Ireland right now, but she also believes that with this experience behind her back, she going to be the powerhouse for Ireland in the coming years.