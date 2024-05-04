IPL 2024: RCB's crucial win over GT keeps campaign alive

CHENNAI: Captain Faf du Plessis hit a 23-ball 64 while Virat Kolhi cracked 27-ball 42 to keep Royal Challengers Bengaluru's slim playoff chances alive in the ongoing IPL.

Chasing 148 for victory against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, Faf was dealing in boundaries as RCB accumulated an impressive 92 runs in the powerplay. His 28-minute stay at the crease involved 10 fours and 3 sixes before he was dismissed by Josh Little, who later went on to finish with a four-wicket haul.

Soon after the Faf's dismissal, things got complicated for the home side as they lost wickets in quick succession. The onus was on Kolhi to guide the team home but he was also dismissed for 42 by the 11th over.

However, Dinesh Karthik displayed his experience to steady the ship along with Swapnil Singh, helping the team record a much-needed win with 38 balls to spare.

The four-wicket victory, in the process, pushed RCB from bottom to seventh in the IPL standings. Earlier, Shahrukh Khan's 37 and David Miller's 30 had helped Gujarat to post 147 in 19.3 overs.

Shahrukh's controlled aggression came in handy while Miller put the short handle to effective use and was harsh on Karn Sharma before eventually losing his wicket to the same bowler.