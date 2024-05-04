IPL, PSL dates may clash next season; players will be forced to make a choice

CHENNAI: The stage is set for an unlikely India-Pakistan clash in the opening months of next year.

With next year's Champions Trophy to be staged in Pakistan in February and March, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country's franchise-based short-form competition, could be moved to a 5-6 window in the months of April and May.

This is, of course, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played.

"Due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held in the traditional event window, the event window for the 2025 event will be April 7–May 20, 2025," a PCB press release proposed on Saturday.

The board proposed these dates after consulting with franchise owners.

"At the back of this meeting, and in relation to the most suitable window for PSL 2025 and beyond, the PCB will share further data with the franchise owners so that they can discuss amongst themselves," PCB COO, Salman Naseer, was quoted as saying in the release.

"We look forward to working closely with the franchisees to take timely decisions," he added.

Usually, the PSL is reserved for February–March so players aren't forced to pick between featuring in one of the two leagues.

In 2025, that may not be the case as a major chunk of the IPL will be in April and May (it could even be brought forward by a week or so if India qualifies for the WTC final to enable Indian players rest and recover before flying out to the UK).

Taking 2024 as a yardstick, some of the players who would have been forced into a decision would have been Luke Wood, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Shai Hope and Tom-Kohler Cadmore.

One wonders if this would influence the decision of what players the IPL owners may want to target at next year's mega auctions.

It also remains to be seen if the Indian government will sign off on the team travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.