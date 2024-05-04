Technology is there to take care of human error: Umpire Madanagopal

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu cricketer and noted umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal will be making his World Cup debut in the T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1. Nitin Menon is the other umpire on the panel from India. They are part of a panel of 20 umpires who will be officiating 55 matches across nine venues.

Having made his debut in women's one-dayers back in 2013, Madanagopal stood as an umpire for the first time in a men's international during the 2021 India-New Zealand T20I at Ranchi. He has also officiated in an international match at his home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

A smooth-stroking batter for Tamil Nadu, Madanagopal, has been a coach of TNPL teams and First Division teams in the TNCA league too. Since 2007, he has been on the BCCI panel of umpires and will be emulating the likes of S Venkataraghavan and S Ravi, the other umpires from Tamil Nadu, to officiate in a World Cup.

Madanagopal is delighted to be part of the World Cup panel and spoke to this daily about pressure, DRS, fitness of umpires and more. Excerpts from the interview.

Any pressure to be part of the WC panel?

The job will be the same. I have been officiating International matches for the last three years. So the expectations and challenges remain the same. It won't be any different, but it's definitely a great opportunity (ICC T20 World Cup).

On DRS and pressure

With DRS everything is out in the open, almost black and white. So it is an instinct. Umpiring is always an instinct. You do your preparation, you study the angles and then, based on the evidence in front of you, make a decision. There's no pressure. The game is getting benefited. Right decisions are made. The game moves on in the right direction. It's absolutely fine. It's not about pressure. It's about getting the game in the right direction. So we are happy with DRS.

An on-field umpire gives a decision not out, the fielding side opts for DRS and gets it reversed. Does he get upset or does the decision upset his concentration?

No. It is part of the game. And what we need to see is the game remains unaffected because of a human error. That is the most important thing. The game has to flow in the right direction. And human judgment is corrected by technology, which is what the game requires. So that should be the mindset. It is not about an umpire making a mistake or umpire getting it correct. It is about the game. The game needs to go in the right direction. That is why technology is there to take care of any human error that may possibly be there.



Another challenge for umpires today is intimidation from players in high-profile games?

For us, our job is about making decisions and controlling the game. And that is why we are there, out in the middle. We are expected to handle some high-profile players and that is what we have to do. So this is where we prepare ourselves for that. There is no intimidation from big players.