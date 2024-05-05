India women to begin T20 WC 2024 campaign against White Ferns on Oct 4

CHENNAI: India will begin their 2024 Women's T20 World Cup campaign by taking on New Zealand in Sylhet, Bangladesh on October 4 as the global event is scheduled to begin on October 3. The ten-team T20 event will be played in Dhaka and Sylhet with the summit clash scheduled for October 2024. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina were present at the launch of the fixtures on Sunday.

India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 are in Group A while South Africa, England, West Indies, hosts Bangladesh and Qualifier 2 are in group B. Teams will play each other once with top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals to be played on October 17 and 18. After their opening fixture against New Zealand, India will play Pakistan on October 6, Qualifier 1 on October 9 and the defending champions Australia on October 13.

As things stand, the T20 World Cup Qualifiers is going on in the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka is likely one of the teams expected to make it to the main event. The other qualifier might come down to either of Scotland and Ireland.

This will be the first time since 2014 the T20 World Cup is coming back to Bangladesh.

Fixtures:

October 3: England v South Africa, Dhaka

October 3: Bangladesh v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 4: Australia v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 4: India v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 5: South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka

October 5: Bangladesh v England, Dhaka

October 6: New Zealand v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 6: India v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 7: West Indies v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 8: Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 9: Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka

October 9: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 10: South Africa v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 11: Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 11: Pakistan v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 12: England v West Indies, Dhaka

October 12: Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka

October 13: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 13: India v Australia, Sylhet

October 14: England v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 17: First semi-final, Sylhet

October 18: Second semi-final, Dhaka

October 20: Final, Dhaka