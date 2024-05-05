Narine, the opener, lights up show yet again

CHENNAI: Sunil Narine has been a revelation with the blade this IPL season. After being re-installed as opener, he has taken apart bowlers at will to be among the top scorers. That was evident in Lucknow on Sunday as the Kolkata Knight Riders opener dismantled the Lucknow Super Giants attack to post his third half-century of the season.
With his propensity to dominate the short delivery, clearing the ropes at will in the process, he has left the bowlers' head scratching.
LSG's Marcus Stoinis experienced that first-hand. Narine had warmed up to the occasion and had reached his half-century, his third of the season, before Stoinis' over (11th of the innings). Narine cleared the ropes three times, leaving the helpless Stoinis in dismay.
The first one was a ball which was pitched full around leg. Narine cleared his front leg before hitting it over long on. Following a dot ball, Stoinis went for slower delivery but Narine was in no mood to slow down, and connected again to find the maximum. Narine made good use of the crease to make it worse for Stoinis in the final delivery.
Earlier, Narine had handed the same treatment to the likes of Shardul Thakur. Narine's innings was finally undone by spinner Ravi Bishnoi, but not before scoring 81 off 39 deliveries. The West Indian, who is currently the third-highest run-scorer with a tally of 461 (in 11 matches) this season, sliced a full delivery outside off to be caught by substitute, Devdutt Padikkal, near long off.
Narine's innings comprised six fours and seven sixes. However, KKR lost their way for a brief period as Andre Russell (12 off 8 balls) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32 off 26) were sent back in a span of seven deliveries. Rinku Singh and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (23 off 15) were also finding it hard to get the boundaries before the former was sent back by Naveen-ul-Haq, who ended with figures of 3/49. In the end, Ramandeep Singh (25 off 6) did exceptionally well to take the visiting side to 235/6 in 20 overs.
Before Narine's display, it was his fellow opener Phil Salt who had sparked the innings with 14-ball 32. Narine had in fact made a watchful start before taking centrestage.
Brief scores: Kolkata 235/6 in 20 ovs (Narine 81, Raghuvanshi 32, Salt 32, Ramandeep 25 n.o; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/49) vs Lucknow.