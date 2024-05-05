Narine, the opener, lights up show yet again

CHENNAI: Sunil Narine has been a revelation with the blade this IPL season. After being re-installed as opener, he has taken apart bowlers at will to be among the top scorers. That was evident in Lucknow on Sunday as the Kolkata Knight Riders opener dismantled the Lucknow Super Giants attack to post his third half-century of the season.

With his propensity to dominate the short delivery, clearing the ropes at will in the process, he has left the bowlers' head scratching.

LSG's Marcus Stoinis experienced that first-hand. Narine had warmed up to the occasion and had reached his half-century, his third of the season, before Stoinis' over (11th of the innings). Narine cleared the ropes three times, leaving the helpless Stoinis in dismay.

The first one was a ball which was pitched full around leg. Narine cleared his front leg before hitting it over long on. Following a dot ball, Stoinis went for slower delivery but Narine was in no mood to slow down, and connected again to find the maximum. Narine made good use of the crease to make it worse for Stoinis in the final delivery.