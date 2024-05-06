IPL 2024: Clinical show from bowlers help MI keep SRH to 173/8

CHENNAI: Piyush Chawla and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 173/8 in 20 overs.

Put into bat first, SRH continued what they do in the powerplay, taking on every bowler who came in the way. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma picked up boundaries against Nuwan Thushara and debutant Anshul Kamboj, who took a wicket of a no ball. Kamboj was in for the ride, being hit for 19 runs in the fifth over. Head hit two fours and a six and followed it up with another boundary off Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah came back stronger, removing Abhishek for 11 runs in 16 balls. Mayank Agarwal, who came back into the XI, drove Pandya for a four, but his innings did not last long. Kamboj eventually had his first scalp in the league, cleaning up Agarwal. Nitish Kumar Reddy, meanwhile, hit a couple of fours off Pandya as Hyderabad were 88/2 at the halfway mark.