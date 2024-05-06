Left, the right way for Super Kings

CHENNAI: At the halfway mark during the first innings between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, the scoreboard at the scenic HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala read — CSK 79/4. Super Kings had lost in-form opener and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, spin-basher Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell and Ajinkya Rahane, with Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in the middle.

If all that is not enough, the news of Matheesha Pathirana’s injury and his return to Sri Lanka came as a serious blow. With Deepak Chahar’s injury already becoming a concern, they were in a tricky place. Chennai needed a win. But at that point, it seemed like they had no business winning the contest against Punjab.

And yet, about three hours later, the yellow team was all smiles. They had not just beaten, but convincingly outplayed the home side to secure a 28-run victory — which took them to third place in the points table (it could still change if Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders later in the evening). How did this turnaround happen? Two left-arm spin bowling all-rounders had a significant role to play — Jadeja and Mitchell Santner.

While his last ball four in the 2023 IPL final is etched in the history books, Jadeja’s issues with the bat in the format is no secret. On Sunday, too, his struggle continued early in the innings. But in the 11th over, Jadeja cut loose. He first tonked Harshal Patel down the ground to the shorter boundary and then sliced him behind for another. With Moeen falling a couple of overs later, Jadeja was joined by the other left-arm spinner Santner.

The New Zealander flicked Arshdeep Singh over short fine-leg to break free, but his cameo was short-lived. It was down to Shardul Thakur (MS Dhoni was held back) and Jadeja in the death overs. Thakur did his bit (17 off 11 balls) but Jadeja did more. He got down on one knee to slog sweep Rahul Chahar into the stands and then picked up a four and a six off Arshdeep in the final over. And he did it all despite both Thakur and Dhoni getting out in the penultimate over. Jadeja, too, fell — for 43 from 26 balls — but by that time he had put CSK in a safe position — 167/9 in 20 overs.