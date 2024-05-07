Robust plan in place: ICC on T20 WC threat

CHENNAI: Even as Trinidad Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and Caribbean has received security threats, the global cricketing body has said that they have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. The 20-team tournament that will begin in New York on June 1 will be hosted by nine venues, including six in the West Indies. The final of the tournament will be held in Barbados on June 29.

According to reports, the threat is for the matches to be hosted by the West Indies. “Unfortunately, the threat of terrorism in its many and varied expressions is an ever-present danger in the world of the 21st century,” Rowley was quoted as saying by ‘Trinidad Daily Express’.

The Trinidad PM added that additional efforts will be put in to ensure the security and the preparations.

Meanwhile, responding to the development, the ICC said that a “comprehensive and robust security plan” is in place. “Safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place,” an ICC spokesperson said in a statement.