Royal Madras Yacht Club, Ennore sail to glory in Regatta meet

CHENNAI: The Royal Madras Yacht Club, Ennore, captained by Murugan Nadar, won the coveted title at the 3rd edition of the Unifi Capital Offshore Regatta. Six teams took part in the event.

The regatta final was contested between three teams — Royal Madras Yacht Club (RMYC) Chennai, the CRPF and the RMYC, Ennore club (RMYC-EC). The race was between Chennai and Mahabalipuram.

The CRPF team, captained by Chinna Reddy, won the runner-up prize. This edition of the regatta saw the civilian teams dominate the racing as the earlier two editions were won by teams from the Navy.

The offshore regatta featured J/80 sailboats, boats that are very popular for offshore sailing and racing. The first leg from Chennai to Mahabalipuram — sailing was upwind and took about six hours. The second leg, back to Chennai was downwind and the race took about three hours. In what was quite a close finish, the RMYC Ennore team finished just 2 minutes ahead of the second placed CRPF team.

CSK’s gesture

The whistle has always had a special association with Chennai, not just the Super Kings. While the fans’ whistles have kept Chennai Super Kings going, another whistle that has kept the city running for decades is that of the bus conductors.

Through a special partnership with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Limited (MTC), the Chennai Super Kings will be providing 8,000 quality metal whistles to bus conductors around the city, replacing the existing plastic whistles.

“Chennai Super Kings is pleased to provide whistles to conductors of MTC buses. The whistle has always been integrally associated with CSK and Chennai. It’s also a small step towards reduction in plastic usage as the metal whistles last long. Plenty of fans have already benefitted from our special partnership with MTC this season, wherein fans with match tickets can travel free on buses on match days,” said KS Viswanathan, CEO, CSK Ltd.

Harish slams ton

An unbeaten century (100 n.o) by Harish Sasikumar came in handy for MUC to beat Gurunanak Combines by 87 runs in the 54th All-India YSCA trophy tournament. Brief scores: Magnet CC 88 in 29.2 ovs (A Pranav 29; S Dhanasekaran 3/16, G Surendar 3/23) lost to PUC 89/1 in 13.4 ovs (G Surendran 50 n.o). MUC 268/4 in 30 ovs (Harish Sasikumar 100 n.o, V Abhishek 52, M Aravindh 47) bt Gurunanak Combines 181 in 25 ovs (Abhilash 52, Sanjeevan 50; Vaidyanathan 4/52, Sussilraj 3/47). Kohinoor 185/5 in 30 ovs (M Niruban Kumar 59, Prabanjan 75 n.o) bt MRC ‘B’ 113 in 26.1 ovs (Hirthik vasan 47; Niruban Kumar 3/8). Triune Sports 73 in 25.3 ovs (Dinesh Pranav 4/12) lost to KDCA President XI 76 for no loss in 4.1 ovs (Prakash Ali 61 n.o).

Nandish, Shanmathi prevail

VS Nandish of Coimbatore and S Shanmathi Sree of Chennai won the open category and the girls’ section, respectively at the 33rd TN State U-17 chess meet, organised by Sethu Institute of Technology & Sivakasi Chess Club at the SIT campus.