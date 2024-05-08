Fearless approach by openers have done wonders: KKR coach Pandit

"It is not a surprise for us (Narine's show with the bat). Sunil has been given a particular role and he is excelling in it. And then, you know, one should not forget that he has done well in the past also as a batter. His success as an opener is due to the clarity of the role given to him. So I think he's (Sunil) fulfilling that, the requirement of the team. This little fearless approach has done wonders and that's good," he added.

With Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy and Suyash Sharma in the ranks, KKR have variety in their bowling attack. "We have a lot of experience and variety in our attack and that's one of the reasons for our success. The bowlers know their roles and like I said earlier Shreyas has been able to get the best out of them," said the 62-year old.

One of the bowlers who has been delivering for KKR for the last few seasons in a quiet manner is Tamil Nadu's own Varun Chakravarthy.

"You know he's (Varun) has always been a top bowler. We've seen that in the past tournament as well. He's been one of the leading bowlers. And the combination of Sunil and Varun has really worked for us. Let's hope that they continue with this. Because one must understand that it's a very hard task for the bowlers. Whichever bowler you talk about in the IPL from any team, the game and format is such that the bowlers have very little margin of error," said Pandit.

In the business end of the league stage what will KKR strategy be? Will they go for a couple of changes or play the same combination? There were doubts about Salt's availability with the England-Pakistan series beginning on May 22. ''Salt is available. No, we will play the same combination as far as possible. We have to maintain that position till we qualify. And of course then when the second half after the qualifying, how we go forward, that is more important and we will decide at that time. The confidence level is very high in the team. Every individual, every support staff is working behind them, that is a great thing. Not only the players who are playing, but players who are sitting on the bench are also equally enthusiastic and you know helping each other. That creates a happy atmosphere in the dressing room,'' said Pandit.