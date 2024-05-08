Headishek show after Bhuvneshwar masterclass in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: A meeting of two ideologies. A more classical way of approaching T20s vs. the more vibey have-fun-with-the-bat and whatever happens, happens, way. Wicket preservation vs. going hard early doors. KL Rahul vs. Travis Head. This sort of matches can be great fun because of the contrasting forces at work. This was also, in a way, a fixture between Pat Cummins' Hyderabad against Justin Langer's Lucknow; two figures who won't necessarily be in the same elevator (the falling out goes back to the final days of Langer's coaching stint with the national team more than two years ago).

This encounter also marked the start of the home stretch of the league, with every match having implications for multiple teams. A Hyderabad win in this, for instance, would officially eliminate Mumbai Indians while sending Chennai to fourth from third. A Lucknow win, in contrast, would send Delhi to sixth, a place you don't want to be in with fixtures running out.

So all eyes were on the multiple protagonists on show after the visitors opted to bat first on a strip that looked like the surface of the Moon; it was so cracked, especially in the good length area on either side. Would it be KL Rahul's turn to stand up? What would Marcus Stoinis conjure? Pat Cummins to produce a masterclass?

While all three of those players left their mark — for a variety of reasons — on the game, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who quietly composed one of the best bowling performances in the recent history of the Indian Premier League. 4-0-12-2; 12 singles, 12 dots. He has the ability to use the new ball like how William Shakespeare used words; nothing out of place. In his first spell, all of which came inside the powerplay, he had the ball on a string as he mostly kept landing it in unhittable areas. That he was getting a modicum of movement both ways constantly troubled Quinton de Kock (1 off 4) Rahul (4 off 10) and Marcus Stoinis (1 off 3). That he also nipped out both De Kock and Stoinis helped the hosts grab the initiative.

He started the evening with a couple of inswingers to Rahul before he cramped De Kock for room. Rather than going across the left-hander, this one pitched just outside leg before holding its line. De Kock missed it completely but he was a touch unlucky to not get an edge.