With eyes on Paris, Neeraj begins season in Doha DL

CHENNAI: The Olympic year brings with it varied challenges and expectations. For India's Neeraj Chopra, one of the most followed and revered sportspersons in the country, the path would be strewn with even bigger challenges. The pressure would be immense as well. When Neeraj runs to take his first throw of the season at the Diamond League in Doha on Friday, his eyes will be on the javelin but his mind will be fixed on Paris. He has to retain his Tokyo title, which, he had said, would be his primary objective.

Remaining injury-free and getting a good start to the season will also be critical, especially when the Olympics is less than three months away. Neeraj and his team know it. He has been in a sublime touch ever since the Tokyo gold. Be it the worlds, Diamond Leagues or Asian Games, he has been in pristine form. The javelin leaves like a missile balanced and poised. So much has been his influence not just in India but across the world that people are trying to imitate his technique.

Weeks ahead of his first competition, he had said during an interaction that he was feeling good about himself and was high on confidence. “I expect to win every time I throw in a competition. I have won quite a few events as well. I won the silver and gold at World Championships, Diamond League Trophy and threw well and retained the Asian Games crown. So it was good. Mentally and physically, I think I'm prepared for the Olympics,” he had said.

The Olympic champion, during the official press conference, said that he had a very good training stint. "I am ready for tomorrow," he said. "Consistency has been my strong point and I really like to be consistent and maybe this is one of my greatest strengths. I will throw over 90m but consistency is more important for me."

On his status in India, Neeraj said that the public craze is yet to reach the level of cricketers. "It's not like cricketers like Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni but a lot of people know me after Tokyo. I train abroad now. I go to India sometimes but people know me. It is good for javelin and athletics. I think more people follow athletics and it's a good sign." Neeraj also said that future participation in DLs will depend on his coach.

For his coach Klaus Bartonietz, the transition from training to competition is crucial. “It's different in competition. You are competing against men, physically in competition,” he told this daily. “You have to put your training to the test. Neeraj is feeling good and is positive. We will have to ensure that he remains injury-free. That will be a daunting task as well.” Physio Ishaan Marwaha is by his side to take care of his fitness. Even Neeraj said that staying healthy will be his focus.