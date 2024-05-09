With eyes on Paris, Neeraj begins season in Doha DL

CHENNAI: The Olympic year brings with it varied challenges and expectations. For India's Neeraj Chopra, one of the most followed and revered sportspersons in the country, the path would be strewn with even bigger challenges. The pressure would be immense as well. When Neeraj runs to take his first throw of the season at the Diamond League in Doha on Friday, his eyes will be on the javelin but his mind will be fixed on Paris. He has to retain his Tokyo title, which, he had said, would be his primary objective.
Remaining injury-free and getting a good start to the season will also be critical, especially when the Olympics is less than three months away. Neeraj and his team know it. He has been in a sublime touch ever since the Tokyo gold. Be it the worlds, Diamond Leagues or Asian Games, he has been in pristine form. The javelin leaves like a missile balanced and poised. So much has been his influence not just in India but across the world that people are trying to imitate his technique.
Weeks ahead of his first competition, he had said during an interaction that he was feeling good about himself and was high on confidence. “I expect to win every time I throw in a competition. I have won quite a few events as well. I won the silver and gold at World Championships, Diamond League Trophy and threw well and retained the Asian Games crown. So it was good. Mentally and physically, I think I'm prepared for the Olympics,” he had said.
The Olympic champion, during the official press conference, said that he had a very good training stint. "I am ready for tomorrow," he said. "Consistency has been my strong point and I really like to be consistent and maybe this is one of my greatest strengths. I will throw over 90m but consistency is more important for me."
On his status in India, Neeraj said that the public craze is yet to reach the level of cricketers. "It's not like cricketers like Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni but a lot of people know me after Tokyo. I train abroad now. I go to India sometimes but people know me. It is good for javelin and athletics. I think more people follow athletics and it's a good sign." Neeraj also said that future participation in DLs will depend on his coach.
For his coach Klaus Bartonietz, the transition from training to competition is crucial. “It's different in competition. You are competing against men, physically in competition,” he told this daily. “You have to put your training to the test. Neeraj is feeling good and is positive. We will have to ensure that he remains injury-free. That will be a daunting task as well.” Physio Ishaan Marwaha is by his side to take care of his fitness. Even Neeraj said that staying healthy will be his focus.
The 26-year-old had a training session on Thursday to get the feel of the venue and conditions. The training in South Africa and Turkey had been good. The new addition to his support staff – the strength and conditioning expert – too was very helpful. “He had worked with Neeraj when he was injured (elbow) during rehabilitation and now he had been with us until April,” said the German bio-mechanic specialist.
There is always a tinge of anxiety in the first event of the season. “You will be competing against men,” Klaus said. “In competition, the motivation is different and will be going all out. You also get to know your opponents.”
Though Neeraj said that he would want to break the 90m barrier during a presser on Friday, his coach thinks 90m is just a number. “It’s only a number,” he said. “The idea is to throw well technically and stay fit.” It was raining early Wednesday when the team reached Doha. A lot will depend on the conditions as well. Last year in Doha, Neeraj and his competitors were running against the wind, which is not ideal. This time though it needs to be seen which side they will throw.
In Doha, the field, though familiar, is quite strong. There is Grenada’s former multiple world champion Anderson Peters whose best stands at 93.07m, achieved at Doha two seasons ago. Then there is Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, who won silver behind Neeraj at the Tokyo 2020 Games in 2021. His personal best stands at 90.88m achieved at the same stadium in 2022. Oliver Helander of Finland too is in the fray. At 35, former world champion and Rio Games silver medallist Julius Yego of Kenya will be the oldest at the event.
What seems even more heartening for the country is that Kishore Jena, who finished sixth at the last World Championships in Budapest, is the second Indian in the event. Neeraj has inspired a generation of javelin throwers in the country and Jena is one among them.