It's shameful, there's a way to talk: Shami slams Goenka's outburst on KL Rahul

NEW DELHI: Star pacer Mohammed Shami has termed Sanjiv Goenka's "public reprimand" of his India teammate KL Rahul as "shameful" and said the Lucknow Super Giants team owner's reaction to a loss in front of TV cameras "does not have any place in sports".

Goenka's animated chat purportedly reprimanding Rahul after Lucknow Super Giants' record demolition at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media and Shami was the first Indian cricketer to criticise the act.

"Crores of people are watching you and learning from you. If these things happen in front of cameras, and you see such reactions on screen, it's shameful," a blunt Shami said on 'Cricbuzz Live'.

"Aapka ek dayra hona chahiye baat karne ka, yeh message bahut galat jaata hai. (You should have boundaries, there's a way to talk. This sends a very wrong message)."