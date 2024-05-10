Rahul Dravid will have to reapply if he wants to continue as head coach after June: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

MUMBAI: India head coach Rahul Dravid will have to reapply if he wishes to continue in the job after his tenure ends with next month's T20 World Cup, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has said while making it clear that the new appointment will be for a three-year term.

Dravid, who had a two-year contract originally, was given an extension along with his support staff after the conclusion of the 50-overs World Cup in November last year.

"We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," Shah told select media during an interaction at the BCCI office here on Thursday.

The BCCI secretary said there has been no precedent of having different coaches for different formats but ultimately the decision rests with the Cricket Advisory Committee.

The CAC comprises Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different format in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," he said.

"Ultimately, this is the Cricket Advisory Committee's call. I have to implement what they decide," he added.

Shah said even a foreign coach can be considered depending on the CAC's recommendations.

"If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can't interfere," he added.

The BCCI secretary informed that the vacant post of one national selector is expected to be filled up soon.

"A few interviews for the selector's post have already happened. We will announce it soon," he said.

Greg Barclay's role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council ends later this year but Shah remained non-committal on running for the position.

"Let me be here in BCCI. Let there be speculation. But let me be here (in the BCCI). Am I not doing a good job?" he asked.