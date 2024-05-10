Titanic display in Ahmedabad as GT get vital win to stay alive

Unfortunately for him, Gujarat had also turned a corner. With Wriddhiman Saha suffering a niggle, Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, the openers, rammed into the new-ball bowlers with a gusto rarely seen in this team. In the process, they set multiple batting records. Gill, who has a torrid time of it over the last few games, also raised his bat to bring up the 100th ton in the history of the league. His celebrations — a wild scream followed by a punch and a word that rhymes with duck — told its own story. Understandable too considering a very solid team in 2022 and 2023 have struggled to have the same kind of impact under his leadership. Moments after Gill's delight, Sudharsan, one of the bright spots for the franchise this year, acknowledged the cheers for his maiden IPL ton.

After a year of some middling batting performances, the dam had been broken over 16 sensational overs. And it wasn't all power-hitting. In fact, Gill and Sudharsan, two players renowned for their touch play, did it their way. Even when they hit sixes, they caressed the ball as opposed to muscling or scything the ball. What was different from the earlier games was the timing and a sense of 'let's give this a good go so that even if we lose, we go out on our terms' attitude. That made all the difference as they made 58 in the powerplay alone, with four sixes. In the first 11 games of their campaign, they had only hit 12.

They were of course helped along the way as the visitors, devoid of their best pacers, struggled with their radar all night. When they dug the ball in short, it disappeared into the leg-side. Whenever it was too full, Gill's vertical bat shots made its presence felt. It also didn't help that inexperienced change bowlers (Simarjeet Singh and Daryl Mitchell) couldn't contain the flow of runs. In the end, it proved to be very costly as the duo conceded 0/112 in their eight overs, totally negating Tushar Deshpande's 2/33 in four. It could have been worse but Gujarat had to settle for 231, making only 22 runs in the last three overs.