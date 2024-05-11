KKR beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs to enter IPL playoffs

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders entered the IPL playoffs with an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

The match was reduced to 16 overs a side contest after a late start due to rain.

Batting first in the rain-curtailed match, KKR scored 157 for 7.In reply, MI were stopped at 139 for eight.

Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17) and Sunil Narine (1/21) bowled beautifully in the middle overs after Ishan Kishan got MI off to a brisk start with a 22-ball 40.

Tilak Varma smashed 32 in 17 balls, but he could not take his team over the line.