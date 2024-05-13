Super Kings rise above tide at Chepauk

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings had plenty stacked against them before the fixture against Rajasthan Royals on a Sunday afternoon. The stakes were way too high. After a topsy-turvy season, where they had won six matches and lost as many, their final league game at their home ground, “Fortress Chepauk,” was a must-win. They needed the two points to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs for the second time in a row and stay alive. There were no other options.

If the pressure of a must-win game is not enough, the Super Kings had the shortest turnaround after their away match against Gujarat Titans. The team landed in Chennai on Saturday evening and had no opportunity to practice. On top of that, this was their first afternoon game of the season. With most of their first-choice players ruled out either due to national duties or injury concerns, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had to rally his troops. If that wasn’t enough, Rajasthan’s decision to bat first meant, Chennai had to field in the scorching heat. The task was not going to be easy.

However, not having too much time after the hammering they received in Ahmedabad was the best thing that could have happened to Chennai. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey would admit as much after Sunday’s tie. They did not have the time to sulk or worry about all that is at stake. They had to turn up with a positive frame of mind and put out their best effort. And that is exactly what Chennai did. After an uneventful powerplay where neither side could make inroads, Gaikwad introduced Simarjeet Singh, who went for 60 runs in Ahmedabad. With his second ball of the match, the pacer broke the opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, dismissing the former. In his next over, the pacer ended Buttler’s struggling stay for 21. Other than Riyan Parag, none of the Rajasthan batters could get going against Chennai spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja who gave away only 24 runs in four overs.