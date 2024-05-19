Bhuvi key as SRH look for good show vs PBKS

HYDERABAD: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the most economical bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, so far. With other bowlers struggling to contain runs, the former India pacer stands tall even if his figures too seem to be at the higher end.
To start with, Bhuvneshwar has not had the best of the season as he went wicketless in the five of the first 10 games. Bhuvneshwar gradually found his mojo back to not only claim wickets but also bowl miserly.
With the team in the play-offs, the bowler’s form gains more significance and SRH assistant coach Simon Helmot is confident that his experience will be invaluable. “He’s one of the leaders of our attack. He’s been in many playoffs before. We know his experience will be invaluable,” Helmot said on the eve of the match.
Sanjay Rastogi, childhood coach of the bowler, also echoed the sentiments and said his ward has remained the same even after years of international cricket.
“No matter which match he plays, be it a practice game or a club match or an international fixture, he always plays with the same intensity. I know the team management decides on the combination and it’s the prerogative of selectors to pick up the squad but the way Bhuvi has been bowling, I strongly feel he should be there in the team. The team will miss him during the T20 World Cup,” Rastogi told this daily.
With SRH taking on Punjab Kings in their last league outing on Sunday afternoon here in Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar will have to be at his best as a win will help the team to finish second on the points table giving them two chances to qualify for the final. Helmot also knows how important Bhuvneshwar is for the team. “I know he’s a person who Pat (Cummins) will often lean on, especially out in the middle when the pressure’s on. But Bhuvi as well as a number of our senior players are obviously going to be really important when it comes to big matches,” he signed off.
Rain threat
It rained heavily at Uppal, where the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium is situated, on Saturday evening. The heavy downpour meant SRH had to cancel its training. There is a forecast of rain for Sunday.