Bhuvi key as SRH look for good show vs PBKS

HYDERABAD: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the most economical bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, so far. With other bowlers struggling to contain runs, the former India pacer stands tall even if his figures too seem to be at the higher end.

To start with, Bhuvneshwar has not had the best of the season as he went wicketless in the five of the first 10 games. Bhuvneshwar gradually found his mojo back to not only claim wickets but also bowl miserly.

With the team in the play-offs, the bowler’s form gains more significance and SRH assistant coach Simon Helmot is confident that his experience will be invaluable. “He’s one of the leaders of our attack. He’s been in many playoffs before. We know his experience will be invaluable,” Helmot said on the eve of the match.

Sanjay Rastogi, childhood coach of the bowler, also echoed the sentiments and said his ward has remained the same even after years of international cricket.