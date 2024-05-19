IPL 2024: Rohit lashes out at Star Sports over 'breach' of privacy

NEW DELHI: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday lashed out at the IPL broadcasters for "breaching" cricketers' privacy by recording their conversations with friends and colleagues at training and on match days and then telecasting the contents.

Rohit expressed his disappointment after a video involving him and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, in which the former is seen contemplating his future with the Mumbai Indians, went viral.

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days," Rohit posted on X.

He added, "Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy."