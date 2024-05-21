From leaving Baroda to IPL via TNPL, Swapnil’s comeback story

CHENNAI: At this point, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s turnaround story is well documented.

The intense discussions they had at the halfway mark while lingering at the bottom of the table, and how the spin group went to the coaching staff and spoke about the need for more opportunities, the rise of Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar’s form, it all went hand in hand.

Amidst all this, there is one other individual who, since coming into the playing XI, is yet to lose a match for Bengaluru — Swapnil Singh. When Swapnil was first brought in for the game against Hyderabad, it was perhaps the first time RCB played two primary spinners this season. From thereon, there has been no looking back as Swapnil has six wickets to show at 19 average and 8.76 economy — including a quiet 0/13 in two overs against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Now, despite not getting a chance early in the season, Swapnil put his head down and continued with his process during the practice games. That is when head coach Andy Flower came up to him and said he was ready. “We had a couple of practice games and I did well in that. I also had a word with the head coach, and one fine day he came up to me and said you are ready for the game, keep doing what I am doing. It helped me stay in the zone that whatever I am doing is actually right on target,” Swapnil told this daily.