From leaving Baroda to IPL via TNPL, Swapnil’s comeback story

CHENNAI: At this point, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s turnaround story is well documented.
The intense discussions they had at the halfway mark while lingering at the bottom of the table, and how the spin group went to the coaching staff and spoke about the need for more opportunities, the rise of Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar’s form, it all went hand in hand.
Amidst all this, there is one other individual who, since coming into the playing XI, is yet to lose a match for Bengaluru — Swapnil Singh. When Swapnil was first brought in for the game against Hyderabad, it was perhaps the first time RCB played two primary spinners this season. From thereon, there has been no looking back as Swapnil has six wickets to show at 19 average and 8.76 economy — including a quiet 0/13 in two overs against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
Now, despite not getting a chance early in the season, Swapnil put his head down and continued with his process during the practice games. That is when head coach Andy Flower came up to him and said he was ready. “We had a couple of practice games and I did well in that. I also had a word with the head coach, and one fine day he came up to me and said you are ready for the game, keep doing what I am doing. It helped me stay in the zone that whatever I am doing is actually right on target,” Swapnil told this daily.
Swapnil, originally from Baroda, left the state during the pandemic after not getting enough chances. A regular in the TNCA First-Division league for Nelson Sports Club in Chennai, Swapnil has represented Uttarakhand as an outstation player since 2021-22. In 2023, he was signed by Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League auction for `12 lakhs. He played all eight games, finished with 150 runs and five wickets to show for the team. While striking at 131.57 with the bat, the 33-year-old was a quiet operator, giving away only 6.79 runs per over. That resulted in his retention in the 2024 TNPL auction. “Since I have left Baroda, my home state, I have started playing for Uttarakhand. I am a local in Tamil Nadu. TNPL has really helped. After IPL, domestically it is the best (T20) league India have. The crowd feel is there, the franchises are there, and the teams are very good. So, yeah, it has helped a lot,” he said.
With six wins on the trot, Swapnil and RCB are on a roll. But perhaps their biggest challenge lies ahead. Whether they can continue the momentum into the next three games will determine the climax of this fairytale story.