How SRH went from dead last to challengers

CHENNAI: When Pat Cummins was signed by Hyderabad late last year, it invited some raised eyebrows. While the pacer is already great in Tests, he has remained middling in the game’s shortest format. Add to it that some of his previous IPL campaigns hadn’t yielded the desired outcomes. When the franchise doubled down by making him the captain ahead of the season, it was, at best, a gamble. Sure, he had retained the Ashes, won the WTC title and led Australia to a record-extending 50-over title but this format is different. Success as a leader in other formats means diddly-squat in this format.

However, the 31-year-old has led the side with on-field nous while connecting with the masses off-the-field. In the process, they have moved from dead last in 2023 (four wins and 10 losses) to 40 overs away from advancing to their first final since 2018.

It’s fair to say that Cummins and the support staff did not know what their best XI and combination was. But they course-corrected as they identified a template to maximise the best use of the roster.

They began the season with a different opening combination — Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma — but jettisoned it in favour of Travis Head and Sharma. Nitish Kumar Reddy began the season on the bench but has proved to be a revelation in the middle-order. Mayank Markande was their lead Indian spinner. In the last few games though, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has come in. Replacing Markram was a brave decision but they have taken that step to once again recalibrate their batting order. With Rahul Tripathi back in the line-up at No. 3 and a flexible entry point for the destructive Heinrich Klaasen. Abdul Samad, Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed may not be the most established among uncapped Indian batters but needs must.

It was also instructive to listen to the Australian’s views following their 78-run defeat to Chennai late last month. “T20 is always on the batting side and it has gone to a whole new level this season,” Cummins had said. “The way we set up, we had the best chance if we got some really aggressive batters, and that’s the way to win the tournament.” Suffice to say it may not necessarily be a team in Cummins’ own image but he has adapted to try and find a winning hand.

“Frankly, we don’t have many options. It’s not Test cricket, with the ball swinging around. There’s not much sideways movement, and there’s not much on the wicket either.” Cummins and the support staff had sussed out the nature of wickets this year. So, to truly challenge, they weaponised the batting order by ensuring it was loaded with boundary-hitters. A move to bring back Tripathi, a player who scores lots of runs via fours and sixes, is a further nod in this direction.

While the bowling has worked in bits, at this point in time, it’s their batting line-up that has done most of the heavy lifting. Against fellow members of the top four, they have conceded 208 (KKR), 262 and 206 (RCB) and 200 (RR). That theme continued in the first qualifier.

Aside from on-the-field duties, the Australian has quickly won over the team’s fans by indulging in things one doesn’t normally associate with any Australian captain. He has either posed as Ranga from Aavesham, a hit Malayalam movie. He has also dipped his heels by portraying some lead characters close to Telugu film fans (Mahesh Babu from Pokiri and Allu Arjun from Pushpa).

During a promotional event in Hyderabad, Cummins was asked to recreate that now iconic ‘sh’ celebration from the World Cup final. He put his finger on the lips as he played to the gallery. Since then, that celebration has been recreated during their home games.

Total contrast to last year when they won only one of their six games. In 2024? Five out of six. You can see why the smiles have returned. Irrespective of what happens against Rajasthan, their fans will look back fondly on what has been a game-changing season. If Cummins & Co can keep the magic flowing for a few more days, it will be a truly memorable season.