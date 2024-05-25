Indians may get another look in

CHENNAI: Even as the first batch of India contingent is getting ready to leave for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, the biggest talking point in Indian cricket seems to be something else — the next head coach of the senior men’s team. With the global event being Rahul Dravid’s last assignment, the BCCI had invited applications from candidates who are interested on May 13. Since then, there have been a lot of speculations with various names thrown into the mix.

However, the latest update on Friday was from BCCI secretary Jay Shah. And it had more to do with information about names not discussed. “The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,” Shah said through a statement. “Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks. It’s crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level.”

This comes after former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting revealed during a conversation with ICC Review that there were a few one-on-one conversations to gauge interest but it is not something he would consider at this time. “Normally these things pop up on social media before you even know about them, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it. I’d love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home… Also, a national head coach is a ten-or 11-month-of-the-year job, and as much as I’d like to do it, it just doesn’t fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing,” he had told ICC review.

Now, Ponting was not the only overseas name that was creating a buzz. Former Australia and current Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer, former England and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower’s names were also doing the rounds but both have come on record saying they would not be applying. Similarly, Chennai Super Kings head coach and former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming’s name was also doing the rounds.

This brings the focus back on Shah’s statement and there are indications that the job could go to an Indian. Although it is not clear if either of them have applied, the two names in fray seem to be VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir. The former, at the moment, is heading the National Cricket Academy, and has coached the India team whenever the seniors were given a break. He has the experience, but with the new NCA campus, which is set to be opened later this year, one will have to wait and see if he is keen enough to apply. Gambhir, meanwhile, is now mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders, who were the first to reach the 2024 IPL final. Should he apply, he will make for an interesting candidate, especially with the team in transition. Either way, with the deadline to apply comes to an end on May 27, the picture will be a lot clearer by the time the entire India team lands in the USA for the warm-up match next week.